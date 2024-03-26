Man, youth charged after delivery driver allegedly carjacked in northwest Toronto
Published Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Last Updated Tuesday, March 26, 2024
An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are each facing numerous charges after a delivery person was allegedly robbed of their vehicle at knifepoint in northwest Toronto on Monday.
The incident happened near Islington and Finch avenues.
Police said they responded to a call for a carjacking in that area at about 9:30 p.m.
Investigators allege that a male parked their vehicle in front of an address to deliver a parcel.
They said that as he exited the vehicle, two suspects approached, one of whom allegedly brandished a knife and demanded that he hand over the vehicle’s keys.
Police said that the victim was then pushed to the ground before the suspects fled in his vehicle.
A short time later, responding officers from 31 Division found the vehicle with the two accused inside, police said. Both suspects were arrested and charged.
Toronto police said that a loaded firearm was located at the time of the arrest.
Gene Fisher, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, both of Toronto, are facing a combined 20 charges, including robbery.
Both accused were scheduled to appear in court on March 26.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.