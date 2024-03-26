An 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy are each facing numerous charges after a delivery person was allegedly robbed of their vehicle at knifepoint in northwest Toronto on Monday.

The incident happened near Islington and Finch avenues.

Police said they responded to a call for a carjacking in that area at about 9:30 p.m.

Investigators allege that a male parked their vehicle in front of an address to deliver a parcel.

They said that as he exited the vehicle, two suspects approached, one of whom allegedly brandished a knife and demanded that he hand over the vehicle’s keys.

Police said that the victim was then pushed to the ground before the suspects fled in his vehicle.

A short time later, responding officers from 31 Division found the vehicle with the two accused inside, police said. Both suspects were arrested and charged.

Toronto police said that a loaded firearm was located at the time of the arrest.

Gene Fisher, 18, and a 15-year-old boy, both of Toronto, are facing a combined 20 charges, including robbery.

Both accused were scheduled to appear in court on March 26.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.