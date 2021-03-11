The general manager of a Brampton funeral home that was temporarily shut down for violating indoor gathering limits apologized Thursday and vowed to do better.

"We have taken full responsibility. We have signed the conditions given by the Bereavement Authority of Ontario (BAO) and accepted the penalty," Puneet Singh Aujla, the manager of Brampton Crematorium and Visitation Centre, said in a video statement posted to social media.

A spokesperson for BAO, which oversees the funeral sector in the province, said they were informed about a gathering of 60-plus people at the funeral home in late February. At the time, Peel Region was under a stay-at-home order, and gatherings for funeral services were limited to 10 attendees.

As a result, BAO suspended the centre's licence as well as Aujla's licence.

"We monitor the internet and social media, and receive information from various sources of the potential for contravention of provincial government restrictions and BAO directives," a spokesperson for the BAO said in a statement to CP24 on Wednesday.

"The licensed operator in this instance was observed by the BAO's inspection staff to be not following directives set by the provincial government and the BAO."

The funeral home will not be allowed to operate for 15 days. The suspension was the first issued by BAO since the pandemic began a year ago.

On Thursday, Aujla explained that the incident occurred during a visitation. He noted that the funeral home has been proactive throughout the pandemic. After allowing two cars in their parking lot, staff will normally block other vehicles from entering to limit people visiting.

However, during this particular visitation, people started to park in neighbouring businesses and streets, Aujla said. He added that up to 40 people entered the funeral home.

"At this point, our staff tried our best to keep people out, to keep order and to sign in some people to still keep that contact tracing," he said.

"Soon, we realized that the situation is getting out of hand and everything happened pretty quickly."

Aujla said in hindsight, they should have locked the doors and notified police or bylaw officers to help them with the crowd.

"We were in a hard place between the provincial government and the grieving families trying to balance the rules, health and safety with family members," he said.

"For the most part, I'm very proud of how we handled it, how our team handled it."

As for the families affected by the temporary shutdown of the funeral home, Aujla said the home will do its best to assist them.

"We will answer your calls 24/7. We will guide you with the right information. And we will direct you to another funeral home who will assist you in a similar manner," he said.

"We are here because of the community. We're here to serve the community and that is what we all do."

