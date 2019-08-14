

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A manhunt is continuing for a suspect who allegedly shot a woman in an apparent domestic incident and then fled in a stolen police cruiser.

Peel police responded to Apple Blossom Circle in Mississauga, in the area of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue, at around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon after neighbours called about a dispute involving weapons.

Neighbours said they heard a couple arguing and then saw the pair walking on a trail to Apple Blossom Circle.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neighbours said the woman lives in a rented basement in the area and that she and the suspect are in a domestic relationship and have frequently been in conflict.

Police sources told CP24 that the woman was seen with a knife. A neighbor said he saw the suspect with an apparent stab wound to his hand.

Officers followed the blood trail and intercepted the suspect a short distance away at Sandford Farm Drive and Stargazer Drive.

An officer got out of his vehicle to pursue the suspect and the two then got into a physical altercation, according to police.

The suspect then got into the cruiser and took off, with officers firing shots to try and stop the vehicle.

The ditched cruiser was then found on Idlewilde Crescent. Blood could be seen on the cruiser's door and a Taser was seen lying on the road nearby.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Michael Cleghorn of no fixed address. He is described as black, with a medium complexion. He stands six-foot-two and weighs around 180 pounds.

A cellphone was later found in the area of Highway 401 and Martin Grove Road in Toronto as part of the investigation.

The stolen vehicle is described as a 2013 white Hyundai Santa Fe SUV with license plate AYVL 950.

Police say Cleghorn should be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him is being advised to call 911 rather than approach him.

The province's Special Investigations Unit, which looks into incidents where police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault, has invoked its mandate.

The SIU said that evidence located in the cruiser indicates that the suspect was injured. However it is not yet clear whether his injuries were the result of an interaction with police.

-With a report from CP24 Reporter Cam Woolley