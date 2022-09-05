Investigators continued their "relentless" manhunt Monday for two suspects accused in a series of stabbings that left 10 people dead and at least 15 others injured in rural Saskatchewan a day earlier.

The men were still on the lam 24 hours after officials first issued an emergency alert warning residents of the rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and the nearby village of Weldon, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said in a video posted to Twitter early Monday morning.

"This despite ongoing, relentless efforts through the night by both the RCMP and the Regina Police Service to locate these two individuals," he said.

"...We've got a fresh set of investigators and shifts coming in today that will take over this investigation. And we will not stop this investigation until we have those two safely in custody."

Meanwhile, RCMP said they planned to provide another update later Monday morning.

A dangerous persons alert remains in effect from Alberta to Manitoba for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Damien Sanderson is described as five feet, seven inches tall and 155 pounds, and Myles Sanderson as six-foot-one and 200 pounds.

Both have black hair and brown eyes and may be driving a black Nissan Rogue with licence plate 119 MPI, although police have said it is possible they have switched vehicles.

Investigators have said the attacks took place at 13 different locations on the James Smith Cree Nation and nearby Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, with police getting the first reports on the First Nation before 6 a.m. Sunday.

Emergency responders took 15 survivors to hospital, but they say it's possible more people were injured and sought treatment on their own.

Investigators have said some of the victims were targeted while others were chosen at random, though they did not say how they know.

There's been no official word on the identities of the victims, but Weldon residents have identified one of the deceased as 77-year-old Wes Petterson.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted his condolences Sunday to the family and friends of the victims, with his office later saying flags at provincial government buildings will be lowered to half-mast one day for each person killed.

In a statement, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was "shocked and devastated by the horrific attacks," adding all Canadians offer their support as they mourn with the people of Saskatchewan and "everyone affected by this tragic violence."

Although RCMP did not release details about a motive, Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron said in a news release that drugs were a possibility.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2022.