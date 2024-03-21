

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG - Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has formally apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a hospital almost 70 years ago.

Kinew says it was a terrible wrong that cannot be undone, but it must be acknowledged and atoned for.

The premier says the men were denied connection to their families, and their parents were denied their children.

Edward Ambrose and Richard Beauvais were invited onto the floor of the legislature chamber to hear the apology.

The two men were born in a municipally run hospital in Arborg, Man., in 1955 and sent home with each other's parents.

The truth came to light decades later, after one of them took an at-home DNA ancestry test.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 21, 2024.