

The Canadian Press





BRANDON, Man. - Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says he won't seek re-election.

Pallister, who is 67, made the comments today during a caucus retreat in Brandon, Man.

The premier has been under fire over the past month for comments he made about Canadian history.

He apologized last week after saying in July that people who came to Canada before and after it became a country did not come to destroy but to build.

Since then, his Indigenous relations minister resigned from cabinet, two Indigenous men quit provincial economic development boards and Indigenous leaders have roundly condemned the premier.

Some Progressive Conservative caucus members have also distanced themselves from Pallister's remarks.

