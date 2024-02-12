

The Canadian Press





Manitoba RCMP continue to investigate the deaths of five people, including three children, who they say died in separate but connected events.

The investigation began Sunday when police were called to an area just outside of the town of Carmen, southwest of Winnipeg, and found a woman lying dead in a ditch.

About 2.5 hours later and 70 kilometres to the north, officers were called to a report of a burning vehicle and learned a witness pulled three children from it.

The kids were pronounced dead and police took a 29-year-old man into custody at the scene, though they did not specify his relationship to those who died or say what charges he may face.

Further investigation led officers to a home in Carmen, where they found the body of another woman inside.

Carmen Mayor Brent Owen says the tight-knit community of about 3,000 is devastated to learn about the tragedies.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2024.