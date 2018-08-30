

The Canadian Press





WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP say three suspects are in custody after an officer was shot late Wednesday in what they call a "serious incident" near the town of Onanole, about 100 kilometres north of Brandon.

The Mounties have not provided any specifics about the incident, except to say shots were fired and the officer is in serious condition in hospital.

Investigators say they are continuing to determine if there are any suspects outstanding.

The RCMP have said the suspects "may have split up," with some fleeing on foot and some leaving the scene in a Black 2005 GMC Sierra extended cab with Manitoba licence plate number GBX-476.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

Residents in the area had been asked to ensure their doors and windows are locked and to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious.