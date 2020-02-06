

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A man in his 50s is now facing a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of his elderly father in 2018.

The victim, 86-year-old Joon Kim, fell out of a chair in his bedroom in the Victoria Park Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East area on Apr. 9, 2018.

According to police, the elderly man lay on the floor for several days. His son, who also lived at the home, did not help him, police said.

Days later on April 13, the victim’s son called an ambulance after he checked on his father and found him unresponsive.

The man was taken to hospital, where medical staff alerted police to the case as a possible instance of elder abuse.

Kim was pronounced dead on May 26, 2018, about a month-and-a-half after his fall.

At the time, 52-year-old Ji Yong Kim was arrested and charged with failing to provide the necessities of life and criminal negligence cause death.

The case is currently before the courts and police announced Thursday that an additional charge of manslaughter was laid against Kim during the preliminary inquiry.

The case brings the city’s 2018 homicide tally to 97.