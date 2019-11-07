Maple Leaf Foods says it's now carbon neutral due to emission reductions, offsets
A Maple Leaf Foods employee walks past a Maple Leaf sign at the company's meat facility in Toronto on Monday, December, 15, 2008. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it plans to reduce its environmental footprint and become carbon neutral. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 9:24AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, November 7, 2019 10:36AM EST
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it has become carbon neutral by reducing its emissions and investing in environmental projects in Canada and the United States.
It says the projects will support wind energy, forest protection and re-forestry, as well as the reduction and recovery of methane gas emissions.
Maple Leaf, best known for its fresh and prepared meats, has been growing its plant-based protein business in recent years.
Chief executive Michael McCain says the global food system must change dramatically if it is to sustainably feed the world's growing population.
He says the company is staking its future on being carbon neutral.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2019.