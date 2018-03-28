

Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Wednesday to set a new franchise record for wins in a season with 46.

James van Riemsdyk added his 35th goal of the season -- and the 200th of his career -- for Toronto (46-24-7), while Auston Matthews and Patrick Marleau also hit milestones with their 30th and 25th goals of the campaign, respectively.

Frederik Andersen made 30 saves in set a career-high with his 36th victory.

Jonathan Huberdeau, with two, and Evgenii Dadonov replied for Florida (39-29-7), which got 31 stops from Roberto Luongo, including a couple of big ones early.

Both Huberdeau and Dadonov hit the 25-goal mark.

With the win, Toronto also set a high-water mark with its 27th home win, and can clinch a playoff spot if the Philadelphia Flyers lose in regulation to the Colorado Avalanche later Wednesday.