Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty handed fine for cross-checking
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jake McCabe, right, chases the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Chicago. The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired McCabe and forward Sam Lafferty in a trade with the Chicago Blackhawks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Erin Hooley
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 23, 2023 12:55PM EDT
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Sam Lafferty has been fined for cross-checking, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced on Sunday.
The fine was US$3,108.11, which is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement.
Lafferty was assessed a minor penalty for roughing in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Tampa Bay after cross-checking Lightning forward Ross Colton up high in front of the Leafs' goal.
The incident occurred at 15:10 of the second period.
The Maple Leafs are already without forward Michael Bunting, who was suspended three games for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay defenceman Erik Cernak in Tuesday's series opener.
Toronto holds a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series, with the two sides returning to action on Monday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2023.