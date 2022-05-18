Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner makes first public comments about 'scary' carjacking incident
Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner speaks to reporters after a locker clean out at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas says he's optimistic the team and pending restricted free agent Mitch Marner will be able to come to an agreement on a new contract before July 1. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Share:
Published Wednesday, May 18, 2022 5:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 18, 2022 5:02PM EDT
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner is speaking for the first time since he was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside of a Toronto movie theatre earlier this week.
In a statement released on Twitter, Marner called the incident “scary” and thanked his friends, teammates and the Toronto community for the “unbelievable” support following the carjacking on Monday.
More to come...
May 18, 2022