Toronto Maple Leafs fans are gearing up to see how their team will duke it out against the Florida Panthers as they continue to fight for NHL playoff survival.

The Leafs finally declawed the Panthers in Game 4, clinching a 2-1 win against the Florida team to cut their lead to 3-1 in the second-round series and stave off elimination.

Friday night’s game will determine if the Leafs can keep fighting for a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs or if they will be booted out.

Follow along here for live updates.

5:35 p.m.

Fans from far and wide start to trickle into Maple Leaf Square and Scotiabank Arena to cheer on their boys in white and blue, hours before puck drop. Even Leafs’ family members are getting into the festivities.

“My granny’s 103, and she’s probably my biggest fan, so just to have the support means so much,” Leafs’ Ryan O’Reilly told reporters ahead of the game.

“My mom takes it more seriously than I do, when we lose, she can’t talk to anyone for a day. It’s the way she is, she’s great.”

The puck drops tonight at 7 p.m.

With files from CTV News Toronto’s Andrew Brennan