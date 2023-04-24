The Toronto Maple Leafs battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their best-of-seven first round series tonight.

The Leafs lead the series 2-1 following a dramatic overtime victory in Game 3 on Saturday.

Follow along here on CP24.com for live game updates.

8:14 p.m.

Lightning score with less than two minutes remaining in the first period to make it 2-0.

The goal was scored by Mikhail Sergachev, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Brayden Point.

7:55 p.m.

Lightning score on the powerplay to take a 1-0 lead in the first period.

The goal was scored by Alex Killorn, assisted by Nikita Kucherov and Victor Hedman.

7:52 p.m.

During a Toronto power play, the Lightning's Brandon Hagel was brought down by the Leafs' Morgan Rielly on a breakaway and awarded a penalty shot, which was saved by Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

�� SAMMY!!! �� — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 24, 2023

7:42 p.m.

Game 4 is underway from Tampa, Florida.

-----------

Over the last 20 years, things haven’t exactly gone the Leafs’ way in the playoffs – but on Saturday night, they finally did.

The Toronto Maple Leafs somehow escaped Game 3 of their first round playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lighting with an overtime win to grab a 2-1 series lead, despite being outplayed for most of the game.

Now, the Leafs have a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead with a win tonight before the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 5.

Here’s everything you need to know about Game 4:

DÉJÀ VU

Leafs fans will remember all too well that Toronto also led last year’s first round series against the Lightning 2-1 after three games, before dropping games 4, 6 and 7.

When asked what kind of urgency his team will need to show in order to win tonight’s game, Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said that “urgency’s an obvious and easy word to throw out,” adding that it should go without saying that his squad needs to play with urgency at this time of year.

“[We need to focus] on the details inside of our game, and how we need to play. If we can execute inside, that will give ourselves a real good chance,” he told reporters earlier today.

“Having the urgency you’re talking about, being competitive, being structured defensively – all those things allow you to hang around in the game and give you a chance, but it’s the details inside of it and the execution that can give us an even greater chance.”

Game day prep �� pic.twitter.com/Q53tIefsY1 — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) April 24, 2023

With a win tonight, Toronto would have a chance to close out the series in Game 5 at home on Thursday.

But a 3-1 lead doesn’t guarantee anything, as Leafs fans well know.

Two years ago, in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, the Maple Leafs took a 3-1 lead against the Montreal Canadiens before dropping three straight, losing the series in seven games.

Those Canadiens, like last year’s Lightning, would go on to play in the Stanley Cup finals.

GETTING CHIPPY

Coming as no surprise to anyone, things got a little chippy between the Leafs and Lightning on the ice in Game 3, but there were some harsh words exchanged in the stands as well.

Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas got into a shouting match with Lightning fans in the crowd after forward Ryan O’Reilly, who Dubas acquired at the trade deadline, tied the game at three goals apiece with just one minute remaining in the third period.

I like Kyle Dubas even more now. https://t.co/x9FhC6hbfc — Marc Methot (@MarcMethot3) April 23, 2023

About five minutes into the third, Lightning centre Brayden Point took a hit from leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly that sent him crashing awkwardly into the boards, leaving him injured.

Rielly was immediately tackled by Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov, and a scuffle broke out between the two teams.

It eventually led to a fight between Lightning captain Steven Stamkos and Leafs star Auston Matthews – the first-ever NHL fight between two players with 60-goal seasons.

Stamkos seemed to be the instigator, however both were handed five-minute majors, as were O’Reilly and Kucherov.

Keefe told reporters after the game that Tampa Bay had “manipulated” the refs, knowing they’d be hesitant to further penalize the Lightning.

“Credit to Tampa for recognizing that situation. It’s a free pass; do what you want,” he said.

“And not only do they get out of it unscathed, but they take Matthews and O’Reilly with them to the box. Brilliant play by the Lightning, there.”

Despite what looked like a scary hit, Point did return to the game and is set to play tonight in Game 4.

TAILGATE, WEATHER, START TIME

Even though tonight’s game is once again being played in Tampa, Florida, Leafs fans can join the tailgate party outside Scotiabank Arena in Maple Leaf Square, where the game will be shown on the big screen.

Fans are required to register for a free mobile pass to be granted access to the tailgate area, which opened at 5:30 p.m.

For those planning on heading to the square, you may want to bring an umbrella.

There’s a chance of showers early this evening, however skies are expected to clear by around 8 p.m. Temperatures are expected to be between 5 and 7C for the duration of the game.

The puck is set to drop just after 7:30 p.m.