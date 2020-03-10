

Chris Fox, CP24.com





March Break camps will be cancelled and city-operated child care centres will be shuttered in the event of a work stoppage involving the city’s inside workers’ union that could begin as soon as this weekend.

The approximately 20,000 members of CUPE Local 79 will be in a legal strike position and the city will likewise be in a legal lockout position as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, unless both sides agree to extend the deadline.

In anticipation of a possible work stoppage, the city has released its contingency plans.

It says that all “critical operations” undertaken by Toronto Public Health would continue during a labour disruption, including “infectious disease monitoring and acting as the city’s authoritative voice on the response to COVID-19.”

The TTC would also be unaffected, as it has been designated as an essential service.

There would, however, be significant disruptions to other city services.

Here are some of the highlights:

Closure of all city-operated early learning and child care centres

Closure and cancellation of programming, March Break camps, and event permits at all city recreation centres, greenhouses and conservatories, pools, fitness centres, ski hills, and some arenas and outdoor ice rinks

Suspension of non-critical Toronto Public Health operations

Limited access to civic centres including Metro Hall and City Hall

Suspension or longer wait times for many city administrative services, including permitting and licensing

Bargaining with CUPE Local 79 has been ongoing for three months but has not led to an agreement at this time.

The city did come to an agreement with its outside workers union after the two sides agreed to a 48-hour extension of the deadline for a strike/lockout earlier this month and on Monday City Manager Chris Murray said that he remains optimistic that the same can be done with CUPE Local 79.

“While it is responsible to have these preparations in place I do remain hopeful that we will be able to reach an agreement and settlement before the no board ends, no different than what I stood and told you before when we were working with (CUPE) 416,” he said. “I think both sides want to reach a negotiated settlement and no one wants to see our services disrupted.”

CUPE Local 79 represents employees in four separate bargaining units – recreation workers, long term care workers, full-time city employees and part-time city employees.

In a statement issued on Monday, the head of the union says that his focus “remains on doing the work necessary to conclude negotiations without a labour disruption” but he warned that “time is running out.”

“No contingency plan will address the uncertainty families are feeling about their March Break planning, and no contingency plan will meaningfully address the crucial issues city leadership and our members need to confront in weeks to come. For the sake of all Toronto residents, I urge the city to get serious about bargaining a fair contract, so we can all get back to doing the important work residents expect us to do,” Dave Mitchell said.