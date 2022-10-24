The ‘Queen of Christmas’ is set to perform a holiday concert in Toronto this December.

Mariah Carey announced on Monday that she will be singing at the Scotiabank Arena on Dec. 11, followed by a concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City two days later.

“Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil’ excited… to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!” the post reads.

It's almost time NEW YORK + TORONTO!! ���� Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil' excited lil' excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!! ������ Tickets on sale 10/28 at 10am on https://t.co/jDDh4ZemD4 pic.twitter.com/i5bghjIc0X — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 24, 2022

The last time the Grammy award-winning artist performed in Toronto for the holidays was back in 2016 for a Hudson’s Bay window reveal at the Eaton Centre.

A small stretch of Queen Street West shut down to make way for Carey to perform her 1994 holiday classic, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

Tickets for the upcoming December concert go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

There are a few presale events before Friday -- one for American Express cardholders on Tuesday morning at 10 a.m., and one for Live Nation account holders on Thursday at 10 a.m.

Ticketmaster will also hold a presale for tickets on Tuesday at 10 a.m.