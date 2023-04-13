“The Marilyn Denis Show” will come to a close on June 9, the broadcast veteran announced on Thursday morning.

The beloved daytime series has been on the air for 13 seasons. Starting in early May, the show will celebrate its tenure with special guests, audience surprises and highlights from its 2,000 episodes, culminating in a farewell episode on Friday, June 9.

Denis will continue to co-host on “Marilyn Denis and Jamar” weekday mornings on CHUM 104.5. The veteran broadcaster will also continue to host “Marilyn Denis Does a Podcast.”

“Hosting a national television show has been a career highlight, and such a rewarding and fulfilling chapter in my life, but after more than three decades of balancing my radio show with a daytime series I’m ready to step away and refocus on my family and other projects,” said Denis in a press release. “I’ll be forever grateful for the wonderful years we’ve spent together.”

She told CP24 on Thursday the biggest thing she’ll miss about daytime television is the audience, but she’s looking forward to focusing more on her podcast and radio obligations. She’ll also be spending more time with her granddaughter and extended family.

“I’m very knowledgeable about a little bit of everything,” she said, reflecting on the technological and logistical challenges of hosting her show during the pandemic. “Life changes, and I realized how much I love daytime television…I need to spend more time with [my family].”

“I’ll miss the laughter and the learning.”

