

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Marilyn Lastman, the wife of former Toronto mayor Mel Lastman, has died following a brief illness.

Lastman had been in and out of hospital for the past three weeks. She passed away Wednesday night at Toronto General Hospital with her family at her side, her son Blayne confirmed to CP24 Thursday.

Blayne Lastman said he is grateful that his mother passed away peacefully and “didn’t suffer a day in her life.”

He said his mother will be remembered for teaching her family about loyalty and the importance of treating others with dignity and respect.

Lastman was 84 years old.

Mel Lastman served as mayor of North York from 1973 until 1997. After the municipality was amalgamated with Toronto, he served as the first mayor of the “mega-city” from 1998 to 2003.

Blayne said that after his father’s retirement from politics in 2003, he watched his parents “fall in love all over again,” frequently holding hands and acting “like kids.”

In addition to her husband and children, Lastman leaves behind six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In a statement issued Thursday, Mayor John Tory said Lastman was "devoted" to her family.

“On behalf of the people of Toronto, I want to extend my sincere condolences to the Lastman family on the passing of Marilyn Lastman. Marilyn Lastman's story is a wonderful story of family," Tory's statement read.

"Through every chapter, she was always as devoted to Mel as he was to her and together they raised a wonderful family of accomplishment and generosity. Marilyn Lastman will be greatly missed by many and our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

While the family is chiefly known for their life in politics, the Lastmans are also known for the Bad Boys furniture stores, which Mel Lastman founded in 1955.

- With files from Siobhan Morris