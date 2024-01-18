Markham man accused of luring teen girl, police concerned there may be more victims
Vytas Velyvis (54) of Markham has been charged by police in a child luring investigation. Police are concerned that there are more victims that have not yet come forward. (York Regional Police).
Published Thursday, January 18, 2024 10:57AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 18, 2024 11:58AM EST
A 54-year-old Markham man has been charged in connection with a child luring investigation and police say that they are concerned that there could be other victims who have not yet come forward.
According to York Regional Police, the man engaged in online communications with a 16-year-old female in September 2023 for a sexual purpose. It is alleged that the man “exchanged messages with the youth” and ultimately “lured her into sexual encounters with himself.”
Police were informed about the incidents last month and ultimately executed search warrants at a residence and office in Markham.
Vytas Velyvis was arrested on Jan. 11 and charged with luring a person under 18 years of age and obtaining sexual service for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.
Police are asking any additional victims to come forward as soon as possible.
The investigation is ongoing.