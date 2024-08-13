A 65-year-old man from Markham has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a massage client at a clinic in Richmond Hill, say police.

The incident happened near West Beaver Creek Road and West Pearce Street, which is north of Highway 7 and west of Leslie Street.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that on Aug. 6 a victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by their masseur. They said during the massage, the suspect “touched the victim for a sexual purpose.”

Guohua “Tony” Xie, 65, of Markham, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault.

Police say the accused works at several massage clinics in the Greater Toronto Area.

Investigators have released an image of Xie as they say that there could be more victims.

According to the College of Massage Therapists of Ontario, the accused is not and never was a registrant. York Regional Police had initially identified him as a massage therapist, but are now referring to Xie as a masseur.