Markham man convicted in crash that killed mom, 4-year-old girl sentenced to 5 years in prison
The wreckage of a multi-vehicle collision is pictured near 16th and Bur Oak avenues in Markham Monday August 29, 2016. (@JessCaro1320 /Twitter)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, August 28, 2019 9:16AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 28, 2019 9:17AM EDT
York Regional Police say a 30-year-old Markham man convicted in an impaired driving crash that claimed the life of a woman and her four-year-old daughter has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.
In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Christopher Singh was sentenced in a Newmarket courtroom on Monday.
Singh, police say, was found guilty in March of two counts of impaired driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in Markham in 2016.
Police say officers were called to 16th Avenue, east of Bur Oak Drive, on the morning of Aug. 29, 2016 after a black Infiniti G35 collided with a Toyota Corolla.
The 42-year-old driver of the Corolla and her four-year-old daughter died from their injuries in hospital.
The driver of the Infiniti, identified by police as Singh, was arrested and charged in the crash the following October.