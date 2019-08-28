

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





York Regional Police say a 30-year-old Markham man convicted in an impaired driving crash that claimed the life of a woman and her four-year-old daughter has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

In a news release issued Wednesday, police said Christopher Singh was sentenced in a Newmarket courtroom on Monday.

Singh, police say, was found guilty in March of two counts of impaired driving causing death in connection with a fatal crash in Markham in 2016.

Police say officers were called to 16th Avenue, east of Bur Oak Drive, on the morning of Aug. 29, 2016 after a black Infiniti G35 collided with a Toyota Corolla.

The 42-year-old driver of the Corolla and her four-year-old daughter died from their injuries in hospital.

The driver of the Infiniti, identified by police as Singh, was arrested and charged in the crash the following October.