The head of the Markham Public Library is promising to undertake a “thorough review” after a decision was made to briefly remove Islamic Heritage Month displays from branches while complaints from staff and community members about favouring one side of the Israel-Hamas war were being investigated.

Catherine Biss, MPL’s CEO, said during a news conference on Tuesday that the review of relevant policies and procedures will be conducted in response to an email that surfaced on social media in which staff were directed to “take down any merchandising on this topic” and not “actively promote” Islamic Heritage Month as to not be perceived as “taking a particular side.”

The email in question appears to have been written by Karen Yang, the library’s publicity and marketing manager, and sent last Wednesday.

In a statement issued on Monday Bliss called the email “inaccurate” and apologized “for any confusion or hurt this has caused the community.”

On Tuesday she told reporters that the email was“sent out prematurely,” but would not speak further to what occurred, calling it a “HR matter.”

She added that library management did meet one morning last week and decided to advise staff to remove the displays until a review was completed. By that afternoon, they directed staff to return them, she noted.

All Islamic Heritage Month displays are now present in all libraries and will remain on display for the remainder of October.

Biss said typically MPL reviews complaints and then makes determinations on the direction it plans to take moving forward. However, she suggested that in this case a mistake was made.

“In retrospect, while we were following our normal process, I want to apologize for the confusion and the hurt that this has caused,” she said. “I take full responsibility and apologize to the community.”

Biss also said that MPL would be reaching out to local faith-based communities to “reassure them of our commitment to diversity and rebuild trust that has been lost as a result of this incident.”

"I want to be absolutely clear that in no way does MPL confuse Islam, Islamic culture, or Muslim people with the events in the Middle East,” she said.

Biss’s public remarks come one day after the National Council of Muslim Canadians denounced the decision to order the removal of the displays and called for an immediate investigation by the City of Markham.

“We do not think that those involved in making such a decision deserve to be on the city payroll any longer. We cannot tolerate Islamophobia - especially not from our institutions. Period. There must be zero tolerance,” the organization said in a statement posted to social media.d Israel just over a week ago there’s been a “major spike in Islamophobia and anti-Palestinian racism.”