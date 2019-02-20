

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police say that a traffic stop in Markham on Monday ultimately led to the seizure of more than 150 pounds of illegal cannabis.

According to York Regional Police, an officer was on patrol at around 2:30 p.m. when he decided to pull over a vehicle that went through a stop sign on Aldergrove Road.

Police say that as the officer was investigating the vehicle, a passenger surrendered some illegal cannabis that she had in her possession.

Police say that as the investigation continued, officers then located more than seven pounds of illegal cannabis that was packed in vacuum sealed bags within the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle and passenger were arrested at the scene as a result, police say.

Following the bust, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in Toronto. Police say that officers stopped a van that was leaving that residence and located more than 100 pounds of illegal cannabis inside. The driver and passenger in that vehicle were then taken into custody at the scene.

Meanwhile, inside the residence police located another 50 pounds of illegal packaged cannabis.

The total street value of all of the cannabis seized is estimated at $680,000.

“Since the legalization of cannabis on October 17, 2018, the increasing demand is creating additional opportunities for organized crime to be a supplier,” York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe said in a press release. “York Regional Police is committed to keeping our community safe and we need our citizens to continue to come forward to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.”

Zhenjie Lin, 51, of Richmond Hill, and Yaqin He, 54, Jerry Ou, 28, and Ken Yuan, 30, all of Toronto, are each charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution.

Police say that their investigation into the trafficking operation is continuing.