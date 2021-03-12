A Markham woman has been charged in connection with the alleged abduction of a seven-year-old girl in Bayfield, Ont. earlier this week.

Ontario Provincial Police said they learned that a child had been abducted from a home just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

After an Amber Alert was issued, the child was located safe somewhere in Toronto. A suspect was taken to custody without incident with the help of York Regional Police and Toronto police.

A 30-year-old woman was charged with abduction of a person under 16 years of age and remain in custody.