Markham woman charged in alleged abduction of 7-year-old girl in Bayfield, Ont.
Published Friday, March 12, 2021 6:00PM EST
A Markham woman has been charged in connection with the alleged abduction of a seven-year-old girl in Bayfield, Ont. earlier this week.
Ontario Provincial Police said they learned that a child had been abducted from a home just after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.
After an Amber Alert was issued, the child was located safe somewhere in Toronto. A suspect was taken to custody without incident with the help of York Regional Police and Toronto police.
A 30-year-old woman was charged with abduction of a person under 16 years of age and remain in custody.