Peel police have charged a martial arts instructor in connection with the sexual assault of a female youth in Mississauga.

Police said the alleged incidents happened at a martial arts centre in the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Unity Drive between 2019 and 2020.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Jason Beaudin of Cambridge, Ont. and charged him with sexual assault and sexual interference.

He was held pending a bail hearing and appeared in a Brampton court.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Special Victims Unit at 905-453-2121 ext. 3460 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).