Martine Ouellet loses Bloc Quebecois leadership confidence vote
Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet jokes during her speech at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec on Saturday, May 26, 2018. The Bloc Quebecois will announce the results of a confidence vote on Ouellet's leadership this afternoon.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, June 3, 2018 1:24PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Martine Ouellet has lost a confidence vote on her leadership of the Bloc Quebecois.
The party says 32 per cent voted in favour of her leadership, whereas 67 per cent voted against.
Ouellet had said she believed getting the support of 50 per cent plus one will give her the legitimacy to stay on as head of the party.
The Bloc has been in disarray since late February when seven of its 10 members of Parliament quit over Ouellet's leadership style.
The Bloc's youth wing and one of the three remaining MPs also withdrew their support of Ouellet, who has been criticized for being uncompromising and for focusing too sharply on Quebec independence instead of defending the province's interests on the federal scene.
Bloc members voted in favour on a question on whether the party should focus on promoting Quebec independence on a daily basis.