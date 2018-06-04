Martine Ouellet to step down as Bloc Quebecois leader
Bloc Quebecois Leader Martine Ouellet jokes during her speech at the Parliamentary Press Gallery Dinner at the Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec on Saturday, May 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 11:20AM EDT
MONTREAL - Martine Ouellet is stepping down as head of the Bloc Quebecois after a resounding defeat in a weekend leadership vote.
Ouellet took potshots at several of her detractors this morning as she announced her decision to retire, effective June 11.
Bloc rank and file gave Ouellet 32 per cent support in the leadership vote.
Ouellet, 49, has been leader since March 2017.
