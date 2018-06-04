

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Martine Ouellet is stepping down as head of the Bloc Quebecois after a resounding defeat in a weekend leadership vote.

Ouellet took potshots at several of her detractors this morning as she announced her decision to retire, effective June 11.

Bloc rank and file gave Ouellet 32 per cent support in the leadership vote.

Ouellet, 49, has been leader since March 2017.

More to come.