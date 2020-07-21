Starting today, Metrolinx is requiring all GO Transit customers to wear masks inside stations, on platforms, and while riding on buses and trains.

Last week, Metrolinx announced that it would be joining many transit agencies around the province by making masks mandatory on all vehicles, including GO trains, buses and UP Express trains.

Since the announcement, Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said compliance is now at about 90 per cent.

"We are now seeing customers coming back in big numbers. And with customers therefore being closer to each other at stations, on platforms, in buses, now is the right time to make this mandatory," Verster told CP24 on Tuesday morning.

Verster said staff are focusing on education rather than enforcement.

"When you talk and you haven't got a face covering on, you can shed the virus up to a metre. With a mask on, it is inches," he said.

"We've taken many of our employees out from behind the wickets and they are helping customers and on trains as well, we will be helping customers."

Metrolinx has also recently started installing clear plastic dividers in between seats on some buses and trains.

Many other transit agencies have implemented mandatory masks policies in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, including the TTC, which required all customers to wear masks starting on July 1.

Earlier this month, the province mandated face coverings in all indoor public spaces.