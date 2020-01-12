

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The Ontario government admitted to erroneously sending out a mass alert telling of an “incident” at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station on Sunday, sending people across the region into a panic as they sent a retraction notice approximately 106 minutes later.

At about 7:25 a.m. Sunday, the province said an incident was reported at the station, located off of Montgomery Park Road in Pickering.

“There has been NO abnormal release of radioactivity from the station,” the alert read. “People near the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station DO NOT need to take any protective actions at this time.”

Pickering Fire Chief John Hagg said reached the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre and they told him the alert, which appears to have reached most mobile phones in the province, was “sent out by mistake.”

A retraction alert went out to phones at about 9:11 a.m.

Ontario Power Generation also confirmed the alert was sent in error.

“There is no danger to the public, there was no radiological event and what I can tell you is that we are working with the province to investigate what happened,” OPG spokesperson O’Neal Kelly told CP24.

He said that OPG knew immediately that there was no incident taking place at the Pickering Generating Station when they saw the alert on their own phones.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, who oversees the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre which controls the province’s alert system, said in a statement that a routine training exercise was underway Sunday morning and the alert was sent in error.

“There was no incident at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station that should have triggered public notification. Nor was there ever any danger to the public or environment,” Jones said.

The text of the alert said it applied to those within 10 kilometres of the station but cell phone users in Ottawa, near Windsor and north of the GTA told CP24 they received the alert.

The power plant is run by Ontario Power Generation and has been in service since 1971. It is slated to be decommissioned in 2024.

Pickering’s Mayor, Dave Ryan, took to Twitter to demand a full investigation into the mistaken alert.

“While I am relieved that there was no actual emergency, I am upset that an error such as this occurred. I have spoken to the Province, and am demanding that a full investigation take place,” he said.

The NDP's energy critic, Toronto-Danforth MPP Peter Tabuns, echoed Ryan's request for an investigation.

"Confidence in the accuracy of the system is essential for public safety," he said.

Jones apologized for the mistake and accepted that the province would conduct a full investigation into why the alert was sent.

“The Government of Ontario sincerely apologizes for raising public concern and has begun a full investigation to determine how this error happened and will take the appropriate steps to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”