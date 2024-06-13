A registered massage therapist has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a female client in Milton.

Halton police said they began their investigation when the victim contacted them to report the alleged incident that occurred at a massage studio in the area of Thompson Road South and Louis St. Laurent Avenue.

As a result of their investigation, officers arrested 37-year-old Stinderpal Singh Gill on Thursday. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police said the accused is also known by clients at the Milton location as “Joey.” They added that he works at other massage studios in Halton, Peel, and York regions.

“He has also treated clients at his private residence in Brampton,” said police, who believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information or who has been victimized by the accused is asked to contact police at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970.