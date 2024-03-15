Peel police have charged a massage therapist who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a clinic in Mississauga last month.

Police say a 22-year-old woman was receiving a massage at the clinic located near Erin Mills Parkway and The Collegeway on Feb. 9 when the alleged incident occurred.

Earlier this week, police arrested 38-year-old Jun Chang and charged him with sexual assault.

Police say Chang, who is a registered massage therapist (RMT), will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 905-453–2121 ext. 3460 or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or PeelCrimeStoppers.ca.