

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A 42-year-old massage therapist has been charged in connection with the alleged sexual assaults of three people in York Region, police say.

According to police, an investigation was launched on Dec. 6 after a female told officers she had been sexually assaulted by a registered massage therapist during two sessions at a business on Markham Road in Markham.

Police say they later received information from two additional complainants who said the same man had sexually assaulted them during massage therapy sessions at a business on Hedge Road in Georgina.

The suspect, identified by police as Markham resident Andrew Prosperi, was arrested on Monday and faces five counts of sexual assault.

He was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on Jan. 14, 2020.

Police are asking anyone with additional information about the case to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.