A male massage therapist has been arrested for voyeurism after he allegedly secretly recorded a female client undress in January at her residence in Pickering, Ont., police say.

According to police, the victim contacted Akwaaba Mobile Massage to have a masseuse attend her home in the area of Rougemount Drive and Altona Road on Jan. 10. While she was undressing prior to the massage, she allegedly found the masseur's phone recording her. The masseur allegedly left the residence prior to police arrival at approximately 6:15 p.m.

A suspect was taken into custody on Jan. 25 without incident. He has been identified as 32-year-old Godwin Asante of Markham.

He has since been released on an undertaking.

Police have provided a photo of Asante, and are concerned that there may be more victims.

Anyone with information about this or similar incidents is asked to contact contact Det. Const. Baumgartner of the West Division Criminal Investigations Branch at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2526, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.