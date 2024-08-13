A 65-year-old massage therapist has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a client at a clinic in Richmond Hill.

The incident happened near West Beaver Creek Road and West Pearce Street, which is north of Highway 7 and west of Leslie Street.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that on Aug. 6 a victim reported that they had been sexually assaulted by their massage therapist. They said during the massage, the male therapist “touched the victim for a sexual purpose.”

Guohua “Tony” Xie, 65, of Markham, was subsequently arrested and charged with sexual assault.

The accused works at several massage clinics in the Greater Toronto Area, said police.

Investigators have released an image of Xie as they say that there could be more victims.