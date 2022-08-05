A massage therapist has been charged after a woman was sexually assaulted at an establishment in North York earlier this week.

Toronto police said a woman visited a business near Avenue Road and Wilson Avenue last Monday and arranged to get treatment by a massage therapist.

It is alleged that the woman was sexually assaulted during the massage.

On Friday, police said they arrested 41-year-old Peter Witz and charged him with sexual assault.

He will appear in court in October.

Police also released an image of Witz as they believe there may be more victims.

They are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-3204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).