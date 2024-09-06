A massage therapist has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a client at a clinic in Newmarket last month.

York Regional Police said the victim came forward to them on Aug. 19 to report that their massage therapist had sexually assaulted them during a visit to a clinic near Yonge Street and Savage Road.

“During the massage, the suspect touched the victim in a sexual manner,” police allege in a news release on Friday.

As a result, they arrested 54-year-old Philip Lau of Georgina and charged him with sexual assault. Police said he is believed to be working at another massage clinic in Richmond Hill.

They have released a photo of Lau, saying that “they believe there are more victims and are encouraging them to come forward.”

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7071 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.