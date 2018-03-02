

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Emergency crews have now contained a massive blaze at a residential building under construction in the Streetsville neighbourhood of Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the Tannery Street and Joymar Drive area of Streetsville at 7:05 p.m. for a report of a massive fire.

They say it appears to have originated in a building under construction.

Witnesses at the scene posted videos to social media where explosions could be heard.

After more than two hours of fighting the flames, firefighters said they had no reports of any injuries and the fire was largely contained by 9:30 p.m.

Residents at the scene told CP24 the epicenter of the fire is a building under construction. It is next door to a seniors’ home, the Credit River Retirement Residence.

Firefighters could be seen on the roof of the seniors’ home.

A man who identified himself as Paul said he was waiting at a police staging area for news about his mother-in-law who lives in the seniors home.

“They’ve moved all the residents to the north end of the building, on the east side, because the flames are moving towards the south. So they’re trying to keep everyone at this end, for smoke and everything else and to keep them calm.”

He said he has so far been unable to get in touch with her.

Police said the seniors were "sheltering in place" and officers were ready to evacuate them if necessary.

Const. Lori Murphy says a number of homes were evacuated near the fire scene but the seniors’ home was never evacuated.

A pair of residents told CP24 they heard an explosion while sitting in an elevator in their condo building more than one kilometre from the scene.

By 8:20 p.m., police said about 1,100 homes in the vicinity of the fire had lost power.

Police urged motorists to stay off Queen Street, south to Eglinton Avenue West.

More to come.