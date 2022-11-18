A potentially historic winter storm currently walloping Buffalo will mostly miss the GTA but some communities elsewhere in southern Ontario could still see “significant” snowfall totals, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The lake-effect storm is expected to dump up to four feet of snow on Buffalo by Sunday and the National Weather Service has warned that it has the potential to “paralyze the hardest-hit communities” in and around Western New York.

But Environment Canada Meteorologist Geoff Coulson tells CP24 that southwest winds throughout the weekend should mean that the GTA will largely be protected from the brunt of the storm.

Lake-effect snow develops when cold air flows across the warmer waters of the Great Lakes. It can result in as much as five to eight centimetres of snow per hour but tends to be very localized.

“We're going to miss out on the majority of this event but it's important to know that if you're planning travel today and through the weekend down through the Niagara Peninsula, or northwards up to the Bruce Peninsula or the Parry Sound area, those conditions are going to be quite significantly worse than what we're experiencing around Toronto,” Coulson said. “So what we're seeing here, it’s really not much of anything in Toronto itself, but in other parts of southern Ontario and Western New York this is going to be quite a significant snowfall event.”

Environment Canada has already issued a snow squall watch for the Niagara Region, warning of snowfall amounts of 30 to 60 centimetres and “near zero” visibility in some areas.

The weather agency has also issued a handful of other watches and warnings for other parts of southern Ontario, including Grey-Bruce County where it says 50 to 80 centimetres of snow could fall between now and Sunday, and Barrie where up to 25 centimetres of snow could fall.

“All of this is driven by what the low level winds are doing and as long as they stay from the southwest or the west southwest these bands can lock in and give significant snowfall accumulations over a period of time,” Coulson warned on Friday.

The following areas are currently under snow squall watches or warnings: