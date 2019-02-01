

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A massive fire at the Agincourt Recreation Centre is now considered under control but crews are continuing to battle the stubborn blaze.

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene near Sheppard and Midland avenues at around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

The fire was originally called in as a one-alarm event but it quickly escalated and by 7:30 p.m. a four-alarm response was needed.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 on Thursday night that crews were forced to battle the blaze with an exterior attack because the main because the seat of the fire was above a swimming pool.

“In a normal building oftentimes we can get our crews inside and take the ceiling and roof down and then access it, but because it’s over top of the pools there’s no way for us to do that safely. So we’re having to do everything exterior which of course is very demanding on everybody and hard to get at,” he said.

Firefighters were on scene all night and just before 5 a.m. Toronto Fire confirmed to CP24 that the blaze was officially under control.

Flames, however, continued to be visible at the scene on Friday morning.

Though a cause of the fire is not immediately clear, fire officials previously said that it appears to have begun in a mechanical room.

Students at Sir Alexander Mackenzie Senior Public School, which is next door to the recreation centre, will be relocated to Agincourt Collegiate Institute Friday due to the fire.