

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A unique new marketplace has now docked at a vacant plot of land near Toronto’s Fort York neighbourhood.

Stackt, a retail, food, and beverage hub made up of 120 new and reclaimed shipping containers, opened its doors today at a 2-acre city-owned lot near Front and Bathurst streets.

In a news release issued by the company on Wednesday, stackt said the market features containers that provide “diverse” retail and cultural offerings, as well as “innovative food and beverage experiences.”

Some of the businesses leasing space at stackt include Belgian Moon Brewery, BMO, Endy, and Donut Monster.

Leases at the marketplace range from two days to 18 months.

"The vision for stackt developed while I was living in the area and noticed the lack of an interactive public space, which encourages community connection and engagement," Matt Rubinoff, the founder of stackt, said in a written statement.

"With stackt we are developing a community and cultural hub, which will provide the necessary space for Torontonians to gather, connect and discover.”

The market is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.