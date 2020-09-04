

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Toronto Hydro says about 10,000 customers are without power following outages in two pockets of the city.

The first outage, Toronto Hydro says, is in the area bounded by St. Clair Avenue West, The Queensway, Jane Street and Dufferin Street.

The second pocket, according to the utility, is in the area bounded by St. Clair Avenue West, Dupont Street, Dovercourt Road, and Bathurst Street.

Both outages were first reported at around 7:30 a.m.

“We do understand that there is a fault at a hydro station in the west end but we are still trying to pinpoint the exact location of the fault,” Toronto Hydro spokesperson Russell Baker told CP24 on Friday morning. “At this time we don’t have an estimated time of restoration but we are encouraging customers to prepare for this outage to last into this afternoon.”

Baker said that Toronto Hydro currently has “all hands on decks” as its crews investigate the issue with assistance from Hydro One.

He said that the utility is working to get power back “as quickly and safely as possible” and in the meantime is asking residents to give its crews the space they need to do their work.