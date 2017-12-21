

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A 47-year-old man who worked as a math tutor is facing charges in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a teenaged student.

Police say that a 17-year-old girl attended an address in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area for math tutoring between August and December of this year.

It is alleged that the girl was sexually assaulted by her tutor on “numerous occasions” during the sessions.

Xingji Piao, 47, was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

Police say that Piao had regular access to minor as part of his work as a tutor.