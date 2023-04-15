A new survey from pollster Mainstreet Research has revealed city councillor Josh Matlow, former deputy mayor Ana Bailao and former NDP MP Olivia Chow lead in the race for Toronto’s next mayor. Mark Saunders is in fourth place, according to the survey.

The poll results, released Friday, come from 746 Toronto residents who responded to an automated telephone survey conducted earlier this week.

The poll’s margin of error is 3.5 per cent, meaning the top three candidates are effectively tied for frontrunner.

Matlow tops the list with 18.1 per cent of decided and leaning voters, followed by Bailao at 16.8 per cent and Chow at 16.2 per cent. Saunders follows with 12.6 per cent.

As of Friday there are 46 registered candidates for mayor.

The mayoral by-election will take place on Monday, June 26.