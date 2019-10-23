

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Green Leader Elizabeth May hopes to use whatever influence her three-member caucus has to ensure bolder climate action, a pharmacare plan and a promise of lower cellphone rates make their way into the next throne speech.

May has spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since Monday's election and expects to have an ongoing dialogue with federal leaders before Parliament resumes.

In an interview today, May says she sees considerable room for consensus with the Liberals and NDP on key issues.

She believes the Liberals will have incentive to prove they're accomplishing things in a minority Parliament if they want to remain in power.

At a news conference today, Trudeau signalled a willingness to work with fellow parliamentarians on priorities, including climate change.

May hopes leaders will also agree to bring a more civil tone to parliamentary debate after seeing respect and decorum disintegrate in the last sitting.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2019.