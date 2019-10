The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Green Leader Elizabeth May says Andrew Scheer has done permanent damage to the respect for the office of the Speaker by re-entering partisan politics.

The Conservative leader became the youngest Speaker in the history of the House of Commons in 2011 at age 32, and he held the role until 2015.

May says Scheer used the position as a stepping stone to advance his political career and suggests he planned his Conservative party leadership bid from the Speaker's residence.

Scheer didn't launch his leadership campaign until September 2016.

May says it was wrong of Scheer to go back into partisan politics at all, arguing that it damages the institution.

She is also weighing in on questions surrounding Scheer's insurance industry credentials, saying his pre-politics resume is so thin it's hardly worth examining.