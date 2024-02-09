Mayor Olivia Chow is set to hold a news conference later today about traffic enforcement on King Street as the city looks to speed up streetcar service along the King Street Transit Priority Corridor.

The TTC said in November that streetcar trips along the busy route became slower last year than they were prior to the implementation of the project in 2017.

While a streetcar trip between Bathurst and Jarvis streets took just 16 minutes a year after the King Street pilot project started, the same trip took an average of 26 minutes last year – three minutes longer than before the pilot started.

The slowdown has been blamed on an increase in regular vehicles flouting the rules by driving through intersections along the corridor.

Enforcement has also dropped off steeply. An analysis released by the University of Toronto’s School Of Cities in November found that less than half a percent of daily violations along the priority corridor are ticketed by police. The study suggested that automatic enforcement cameras would be helpful in deterring drivers from breaking the rules.

Coun. Chris Moise moved a motion which was adopted by city council on Nov. 8 asking staff to study the feasibility of implementing automated traffic enforcement along the King Street Transit Priority Corridor. He said at the time that the priority streetcar route "was just not working."

Staff were asked to report back in the second quarter of this year with an update on streetcar performance over the past five years and possible improvements for the route.

At its meeting this week, Toronto City Council adopted a new framework for handling ticket disputes around red light and speed enforcement cameras. City staff said speeding up the ticket resolution process would allow the city to expand its enforcement.

Chow is expected to hold a news conference at 12:45 p.m. to talk about enforcement along the route.