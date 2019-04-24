

The Canadian Press





BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- Officials in a small Ontario town are knocking on doors to advise residents in a flood-prone neighbourhood to relocate after the community declared a state of emergency amid rising water levels.

Bracebridge, about 150 kilometres north of Toronto, activated its emergency plan Tuesday afternoon after a number of local roads were washed out.

Mayor Graydon Smith told a news conference Wednesday morning that residents should not assume things will improve in the coming days.

He said emergency service workers would be canvassing in the Springdale Shores area, along the North Branch Muskoka River, to help people there leave their homes.

Smith was joined at the news conference by Premier Doug Ford, whose family has a cottage in the area.

Ford says the province will do everything it can to support Bracebridge, nearby Huntsville, Ont., and any other communities in the Muskoka Region that experience flooding.

"We'll spare no resources to support the affected areas," said Ford. "But we're here to observe, not to interfere."

The Town of Bracebridge has said that water levels on the North Branch Muskoka River are expected to exceed levels reached in 2013, when the region saw its worst flooding in a century.

Levels on the South Branch were approaching 2013 levels on Tuesday, and were expected to increase in the coming days. Levels on Lake Muskoka were also expected to continue rising, while those on the Black River have already begun to subside.

Smith said the flood emergency was declared in order to get people's attention and make it clear that the situation was more than a typical spring thaw.

"This is something way outside the normal margins. Unfortunately we thought 2013 was a hundred-year event, and here we are six years later," Smith said.

However, he added that the town has learned valuable lessons from the 2013 floods, which he described as a "devastating" event, and said the community has been able to send out frequent updates to residents.

"I think in 2013, it was very much a seat-of-the-pants exercise," he said. "This time around, we've seen a slightly more gradual rising of water."

The town is advising residents to keep a close eye on changing conditions, and is offering free sandbags to help people protect their properties.

Officials have also set up a staging area at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena for anyone displaced by the flooding.

Provincial police have also issued a warning to boaters in the Bracebridge area, saying a recent surge of meltwater has left a lot of debris floating in local lakes.