

The Canadian Press





BROCKVILLE, Ont. -- The mayor of Brockville has stepped down after moving into his "dream home" outside of the eastern Ontario city.

Jason Baker says in a statement that he didn't realize purchasing the home would disqualify him from serving as mayor, a post he's held since 2018.

The Municipal Act bars non-residents from holding office in a city.

Baker, who was first elected to city council in 1997, says he was honoured to serve as mayor.

The city says council will declare his seat vacant at an upcoming meeting, where it will also announce next steps.

For the month of October, it says, Coun. Jane Fullarton will serve as acting mayor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2021.