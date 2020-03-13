

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Mayor John Tory says he is beginning to self-isolate following new advice issued by Toronto’s chief medical officer of health.

On Friday, Toronto’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa issued a new recommendation that all travellers self-isolate for 14 days after returning from travel outside of Canada.

Tory returned from a business mission to the U.K. on Wednesday and had been going about his business as usual since then.

However in a statement, he said the new guideline applies to him as well and he will therefore self-isolate for the next 12 days.

“Having returned from a business mission in London, England, on Wednesday, this advice would also apply to me,” Tory said. “As a result, I will be going into self-isolation for the next 12 days as per Dr. de Villa's advice. Right now, I have no symptoms whatsoever and feel great.”

He said he will continue his duties as mayor while in self-isolation.

"Throughout this self-isolation I will be doing my job as mayor and continuing to represent Toronto residents as we focus on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic," Tory said.

He told CP24 that he hopes others follow de Villa’s advice as well.

“I think the most important thing here is that I hope people who are in the same position as me who have travelled will heed this advice because this will help us to control the growth of this virus and wipe it out in our city,” Tory said in a phone interview from his condo.

Tory is the second member of Toronto City Council to go into isolation over COVID-19 fears.

Councillor Josh Matlow is also in self-isolation in his basement after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Speaking to CP24 Friday, Matlow advised others in a similar position to do the same in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“You can get through it. You’re not going to prison. You’re doing the right thing by being careful,” Matlow said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also in self-isolation after his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, developed COVID-19 symptoms following a trip to the U.K. She has since tested positive for the virus.